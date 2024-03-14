Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 33,969 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 352.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Insmed by 898.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 294,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,770,000 after buying an additional 88,589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Insmed by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Insmed by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,721.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

