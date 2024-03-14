Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,366 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 302,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 98.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 171,958 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $802,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

