Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,811 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 886,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after buying an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,732. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL opened at $123.06 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $124.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

