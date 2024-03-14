Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

