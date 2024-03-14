Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -90.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

