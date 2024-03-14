Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 122.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Triumph Group worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Triumph Group by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.57.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGI shares. Barclays raised shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

