Graham Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in EnerSys by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 15,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

