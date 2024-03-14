Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 28,975 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 115.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 450,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $201,401,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KSS shares. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE KSS opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -152.67%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

