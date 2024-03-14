Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 5,811 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,755 shares of company stock worth $10,417,732 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.74. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

