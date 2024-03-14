Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 8,440 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,530,000 after acquiring an additional 366,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,563,000 after acquiring an additional 276,132 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $473,264.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.3 %

COLM opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.71.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.