Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 749,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 799,977 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

