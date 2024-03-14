Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 26,595 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 121.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE CBU opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 71.15%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock worth $832,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

