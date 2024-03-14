Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 60,380 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $16,835,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.5 %

DBRG opened at $18.45 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.