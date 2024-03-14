Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 78,936 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

