Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get TransUnion alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $79.04 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.