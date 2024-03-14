Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 270.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.