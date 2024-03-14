Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.