Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 220.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Monro worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $317.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.75 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.67%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

