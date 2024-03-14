Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.06 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,069 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after acquiring an additional 136,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after purchasing an additional 224,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Macerich by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,476,000 after purchasing an additional 855,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 867.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,876 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

