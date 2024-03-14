Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $254,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,821.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,724.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

URBN opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

