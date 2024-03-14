Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Hologic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hologic by 2.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.