Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 352.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 215,093 shares during the period.

Insmed Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.92. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

