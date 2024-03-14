Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 83.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 49.1% during the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WIX. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.36, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $145.79.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.