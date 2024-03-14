Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

