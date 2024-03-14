Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.06 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,515,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 622,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 139,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 12.33%. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

