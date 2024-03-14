Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.12 Million in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FLT opened at $298.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $299.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.18 and its 200 day moving average is $265.17.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

