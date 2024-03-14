Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Beauty Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 73.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 331,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $9,790,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Beauty Health stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The Beauty Health Company has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $557.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

