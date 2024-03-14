Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

