Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $155.20 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

