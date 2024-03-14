Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,325 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,325,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Oshkosh stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

