Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

