Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tenaris by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,066,000 after acquiring an additional 576,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 362.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 127,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 100,181 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS stock opened at $39.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

