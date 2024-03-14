Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 27,813 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Chegg worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after acquiring an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chegg by 81.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Chegg by 14.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after buying an additional 337,680 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chegg by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $826.69 million, a P/E ratio of -50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

