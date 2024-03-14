Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 29,003 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 220.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 29,003 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Monro worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $70,000.
Monro Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $887.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.
Monro Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.67%.
Insider Activity at Monro
In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Monro Company Profile
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
