Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,919 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 58.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 118,480 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after buying an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Nasdaq by 29.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 287,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,947,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.