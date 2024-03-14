Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,919 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

