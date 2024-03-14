Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,093 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Copa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Copa by 1,560.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 126.7% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA opened at $105.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $94.95. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.