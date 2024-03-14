Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,829 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after acquiring an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.16. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $113.34.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

