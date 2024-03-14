Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 10,379 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,379 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHI opened at $155.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

