Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 270.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.11.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

