Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 116,069 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,069 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Macerich by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Macerich by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Macerich by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 315,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

