Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,858 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,858 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

