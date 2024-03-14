Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 1,523.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 818.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

