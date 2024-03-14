Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total value of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,023,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $298.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.17. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $299.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

