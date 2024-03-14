Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RYAAY opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $86.36 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

