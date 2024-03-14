Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,922 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock opened at $142.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.36, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.