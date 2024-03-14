Green Reit (LON:GRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.84 ($0.02). Green Reit shares last traded at GBX 1.84 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,922,500 shares.
Green Reit Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of £12.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.84.
Green Reit Company Profile
Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.
