Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in February

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grown Rogue International Price Performance
GRUSF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.82. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About Grown Rogue International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grown Rogue International
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Stock Average Calculator
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.