Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in February

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Grown Rogue International Price Performance

GRUSF opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.82. Grown Rogue International has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Grown Rogue International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Grown Rogue International Inc, a craft cannabis company, focuses on premium flower and flower-derived products. It produces a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.