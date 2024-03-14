GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,231 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,744,000 after purchasing an additional 156,480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 69.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,120 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 58,022 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 990,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

