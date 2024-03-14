Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.